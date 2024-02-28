Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of DIN opened at $46.13 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

