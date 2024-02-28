Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE AIRI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
