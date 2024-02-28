Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.