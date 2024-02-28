BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,394 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $581,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

