Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $305,412,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,897,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,144,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

