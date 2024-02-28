FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.
FSCO stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
