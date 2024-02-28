FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

