China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

China Pharma shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

