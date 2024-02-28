Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

