Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

TISI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

