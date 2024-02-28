Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

