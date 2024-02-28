International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

