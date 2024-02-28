International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
