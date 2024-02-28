Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 3.0 %

CO opened at $1.80 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

