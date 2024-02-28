StockNews.com Upgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after buying an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.