Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

GORO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,246,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.