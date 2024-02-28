Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTY
Getty Realty Stock Performance
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.