Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of GTY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

