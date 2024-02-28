NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

