Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

