StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
