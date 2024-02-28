P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 1.3 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

