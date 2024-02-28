StockNews.com Lowers U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 34.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

