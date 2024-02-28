WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WPP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of WPP by 54.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

