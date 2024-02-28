iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF stock opened at $269.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

