Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

