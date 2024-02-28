InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
