Enviri (NVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enviri Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Enviri has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $622.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

