Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,334.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $285.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

