Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases 47,894 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $471.79. The stock had a trading volume of 771,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.41 and a 200 day moving average of $415.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $475.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.