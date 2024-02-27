Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,007 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $152,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,547 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,326. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $326.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

