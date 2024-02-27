Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $120.52 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $120,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.96. The stock had a trading volume of 831,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,250. The stock has a market cap of $441.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

