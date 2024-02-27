Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,652 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.51. 1,610,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,862 shares of company stock worth $44,074,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

