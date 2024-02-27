Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,104. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $285.95. The company has a market cap of $519.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

