Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.59. 8,679,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,809,545. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.