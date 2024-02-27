Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,179,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Chevron by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

CVX stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.43. 3,787,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

