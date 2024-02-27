Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.81. 920,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,016. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

