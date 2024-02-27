Toronto Dominion Bank Has $192.32 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $192,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.30. 894,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

