Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 6,530 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

