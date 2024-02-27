Fernbridge Capital Management LP Sells 13,884 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 4.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $47,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.29. 3,833,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.