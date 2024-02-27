Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,810 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,367,242.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.87. 3,587,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,807. The company has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $161.53 and a one year high of $303.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average of $238.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

