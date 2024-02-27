Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $109,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Walt Disney by 786.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,530,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,976 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.37. 3,471,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,366,002. The company has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $112.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

