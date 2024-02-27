The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.08. 2,678,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

