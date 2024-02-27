Motive Wealth Advisors Has $235,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,297.63. The company had a trading volume of 611,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.18 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $994.66. The company has a market capitalization of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.