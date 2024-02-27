California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,263 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,263 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $544,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,296.93. 544,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $607.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $994.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.18 and a 52-week high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

