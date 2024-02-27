Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 108,170 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 108,170 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,740. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

