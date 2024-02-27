Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. 2,561,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,749. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $239.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.42.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

