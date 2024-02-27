Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $596.85. 1,699,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $601.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

