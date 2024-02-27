Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 121.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.93. 2,784,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

