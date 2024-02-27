Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.57 on Tuesday, reaching $550.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,918. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

