California State Teachers Retirement System Has $213.42 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 136,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $213,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.37. 2,320,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

