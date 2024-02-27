Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351,940 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pfizer worth $299,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,490,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.