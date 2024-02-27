Motive Wealth Advisors Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,369,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,547,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $638.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

