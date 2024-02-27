Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,463. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

